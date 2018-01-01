Phil Lodico is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, board member and advisor who has dedicated the last 16 years of his career helping organizations better understand and utilize the power of the domain name industry. He recently launched Saratoga Springs, New York-based Brandsight, a new company which is changing the way corporations with large domain name portfolios manage and extract value from their assets.
Business Growth
3 Early Investments Every Entrepreneur Should Make
Every decision is an investment, so make choices that yield beneficial assets and opportunities for long-term growth.
Sexism
Sexism in Tech Is Dying: Are You Still Part of the Problem?
Correcting the sexism in tech culture will take time, but with a deliberate approach, tech entrepreneurs and investors can start building a better work environment for everyone.
Domain names
3 Keys to the Right Domain Name for Building a Brand
In a changing internet environment, new generic top level domains are on the rise. Here's how to snag one that'll make an impression.