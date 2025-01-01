Pierre Narchi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
I am the co-founder of Miracamp, an online school that empowers individuals and teams worldwide to master video editing and content creation, boosting their social media performance. I also have 10 years of experience enhancing marketing strategies for global organizations and investment funds.
