Raj Sonani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Raj Sonani is a Senior AI Product Manager at LexisNexis, specializing in AI-driven solutions for SEC compliance and legal tech innovation. His work focuses on simplifying complex regulatory workflows and enabling more informed decision-making across financial markets.
The Product Manager's Playbook for AI Success in Regulated Industries
Learn how to integrate ethical considerations, ensure transparency and adopt compliance-first approaches to create AI solutions that drive success while safeguarding trust.