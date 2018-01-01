Ralph Failla

Ralph Failla

Guest Writer
Account Director, Inspira Marketing Group
Ralph Failla is an account director at Inspira Marketing Group, an experiential marketing agency headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., with offices in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco. An experiential marketer by trade, Failla managed tours for Adidas, Nintendo and Vitaminwater prior to joining Inspira, where he now applies his tactical expertise in designing consumer experiences. Throughout his 15 years in experiential marketing, Failla has executed more than 150 campaigns.

More From Ralph Failla

3 Things You Can't Skimp on With Experiential Marketing
experiential marketing

3 Things You Can't Skimp on With Experiential Marketing

Spending more where it matters can mean the difference between a forgettable event and one leading to real ROI. Just ask the Casper mattress folks.
6 min read
