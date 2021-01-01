Signing out of account, Standby...
Randa Kriss
PPP Is Gone, But Government Help for Small Businesses Isn’t
The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program provided small-business owners with just under $800 billion in COVID-19 relief, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP concluded on May 31,…
Know These 4 Business Financial Metrics to Track Performance
In order to make informed business decisions, such as seeking financing, you need to be able to understand your financial performance — especially sin...
4 Ways Businesses Can Dodge Loan Scams and Predatory Lenders
“Guaranteed loan approval; receive funds in 24 hours.” “No credit check; interest rates starting at 0%; only low application fee required.” These stat...
With PPP Closed, Small Businesses Have These Funding Options
As the economy bounces back and the U.S. transitions out of the pandemic, small-business owners will need access to capital to both recover and grow....
