Robert Sher is the author of MIGHTY MIDSIZE COMPANIES: How Leaders Overcome 7 Silent Growth Killers (Bibliomotion; September 2014) and the founder of CEO to CEO. Sher has worked with executive teams at more than 80 companies to improve the leadership infrastructure of midsize organizations.

How Midsize Businesses Can Experiment Without Blowing Millions
The old adage 'too much money makes you stupid' hits especially hard in midsize companies.
4 Signs It's Time for Your Startup to Grow Up
Here are four clues your company is reaching a tipping point and must transition from entrepreneurial to professional management.
How Much -- and How Fast -- Should You Invest in Growth Opportunities?
Just because your business is past the startup stage, doesn't mean you should be carelessly spending cash.
