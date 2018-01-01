Growth Strategies
Delegating Responsibility
At some point, you've got to let go a little.
Make Promises You Can Keep
If people can't take you at your word, you've got serious problems. Here are 4 simple ways to straighten up and fly right.
It's Goal Time
You didn't think you'd make it through January without us nagging you to set goals, did you? Of course not.
When Friends and Family Offer Business Advice
Sure, they mean well--but the health of your business depends on your ability to separate good advice from the bad.
Preparing for the Busy Holiday Season
Are you and your staff ready to handle the extra business brought on by holiday crowds?
Handling Employee Complaints
Do you know the difference between a valid grievance and just plain whining? Either way, you need to know how to handle it.
Your Most Important Asset
Many employees underwent emotional trauma after 9/11. Now that a year has passed, you have the perfect opportunity to reach out to your staff.
Who's Minding the Store?
Foster a good manager, and you won't have to worry about spending time away from your business.
Hiring Your First Employee
Ready to start building a staff? Here's how to get--and keep--the best person for the job.
From Being Employee to Being the Boss
5 strategies to help ease the transition
When You're the Butt of the Joke.
Should you talk to your employees about the jokes they make about you or just let it go?
Opening a Branch Location
Being two places at once is probably not going to happen. Here's how to open a second location without sacrificing all your time and money.
Returning to a 40-Hour Work Week
It is possible to be an entrepreneur and work just 40 hours per week. All it takes is the right kind of planning and some delegating.
Leading in Times of Crisis
Show your leadership strength by helping your employees--and your company--survive stressful times.
Reassuring Employees After Layoffs
You've laid off part of your staff. Now how can you convince those remaining that your company will survive?