Ryan Howard

Ryan Howard

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of iBeat
Founder and CEO of iBeat; Founder and former CEO of Practice Fusion

Legal Advice

Sound legal advice is essential, especially when you're just starting out.
3 min read
Company Culture

It should start even before the company does and, done right, it creates something that survives even the departure of the founders.
6 min read
Work-Life Balance

The best employees want to focus on the job and enjoy the life they are living outside the office. They aren't interested in perks that try to make work like recess.
4 min read
Hiring

What references say about somebody is more important than what they say on their resume.
4 min read
Starting a Business

Everyone dreams of success when they launch a business and everyone eventually wakes up to the harsh realities.
4 min read
Entrepreneurship

What athletes need to endure the brutal winnowing process on their way to the pros is just what it takes to launch and grow a business.
4 min read
