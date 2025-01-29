Ryan Saroli
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
As CEO, Ryan Saroli drives Flygreen’s growth in the private jet charter market. Previously, he led Agencia Global, helping travel agents access top consolidator fares. His human-centered approach to strategic relationships sets him apart as a leader, fostering long-term industry success.
Employee Experience & Recruiting
Newsflash: Barbara Corcoran Doesn't Fly First-Class, and Neither Should Your Executive Team
Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran doesn't fly first class, and for a good reason. Business decision-makers, take notes!