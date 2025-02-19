Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Barbara Corcoran, known for her role on "Shark Tank" and her remarkable real estate success, has never been shy about breaking from tradition. One piece of conventional wisdom she challenges is the assumption that the wealthy need to fly first-class on commercial airlines. In the business world, many view first-class as the gold standard for business travel; Corcoran's perspective, however, emphasizes a growing sentiment among corporate leaders: there is often a more strategic, convenient and cost-effective way to travel.

Her stance — eschewing first class in favor of private aviation — may seem counterintuitive at first. Yet, when you factor in time savings, productivity gains and certain cost comparisons, the argument that top executives could be better served on a private jet becomes more difficult to brush off.

The illusion of first-class comfort

Many executives who fly first-class feel like it's a natural perk of the job. They enjoy spacious seats, streamlined boarding procedures, and a measure of "peace and calm" compared to economy. However, these comforts do not always translate into genuine productivity or control.

A first-class traveler is still bound by the airline's schedule and faced with the possibility of cancellations, delays and the hustle of major airport terminals. There is also no guarantee of a discreet environment, which is crucial for executives who may need to discuss sensitive matters or review confidential documents. Even the best airline lounges cannot fully eliminate the distractions of a bustling airport.

The average cost of a domestic first-class round-trip ticket on major airlines ranges between $1,800 and $5,500 per person, and it often escalates for last-minute bookings or international routes. While this expense might be considered a necessary luxury for critical personnel, it does not address the fundamental issues of lost time and limited privacy.

Productivity in the sky

The real value of private aviation becomes clear when you consider how executives can use their travel hours. Instead of lining up at security checkpoints or waiting in crowded airport lounges, executives who fly privately often drive straight onto the tarmac and bypass much of the typical pre-flight shenanigans. This streamlined process can save significant time — an estimated two to three hours per domestic round trip. Those hours are a powerful resource that can mean more meetings, extended negotiation time or focused preparation for major presentations.

A private jet also offers a secure, distraction-free environment. Teams can hold sensitive discussions without risking eavesdroppers, and the atmosphere can be customized for specific business needs. Instead of just enjoying a fancier seat, executives can treat the flight itself like a mobile conference room. This ability to transform flight time into productive work time may be the true hallmark of executive travel efficiency.

The cost conundrum and surprising comparisons

A common myth is that chartered jets are prohibitively expensive for most businesses and environmentally harmful. The image of celebrities or high-net-worth individuals jetting around the globe might make it easy to assume that private travel is out of reach. Yet, for larger executive teams, the math can tell a different story.

Private flights can indeed cost anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000 for a mid-size jet on a domestic round trip, but that total cost can be split among several executives who might otherwise each be purchasing first-class tickets at prices nearing $3,000 — or, in some cases, even exceeding that amount if flights are booked last minute or during peak seasons. When eight to ten executives need to travel, the collective total of first-class tickets can quickly approach or surpass the cost of a private charter.

Beyond direct ticket prices, there is a host of hidden savings to consider. Private charters allow access to smaller airports that might be closer to meeting venues or company sites, which can reduce ground transportation time and costs. They also cut down on hotel stays that might be needed when commercial flight schedules do not align well with your executives' commitments. Many charter jets are also flying green to ensure they positively contribute to addressing climate change. Some even have carbon matching programs that empower travelers to directly contribute to environmental restoration through tree planting initiatives.

Although it may seem extravagant at a glance, private aviation can represent an overall net gain once all variables — including boosted productivity and environmental impact — are taken into account.

A strategic move for modern executives

Barbara Corcoran's decision not to fly first class reflects a deeper question about how organizations allocate resources and manage high-level travel. In the ever-changing business landscape, time is often the most precious commodity.

There is also a cultural aspect worth considering. Just as 'the Shark' sets a tone for her brand by rejecting unnecessary frills, other companies may see a reputational boost when executives demonstrate that "luxury" can align with practicality. Choosing private charters is less about ostentation and more about strategic thinking. When the cost per person becomes comparable to or even cheaper than first-class options, and when the perks include greater control, confidentiality and the potential to work without interruption, it starts to look like a wise operational decision.

Flying private does not need to be a status symbol that invites public scrutiny. Instead, it can be a solution that helps executives guard their most vital resources: time, focus and the capacity to navigate business challenges with minimal friction. Barbara Corcoran may have caused a stir by sharing her preference for skipping first class, but in doing so, she highlights an approach that more business leaders should weigh carefully.

When first-class is viewed through the lens of convenience, productivity and overall expense, it may be a takeaway that a private charter might well be the more sensible choice for an executive team determined to optimize every aspect of their work — both in and out of the office.