Signing out of account, Standby...
Said Gutseriev
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founding Partner of Larnabel Ventures
Said Gutseriev is a London-based entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and founder of Larnabel Ventures. He has a track record of developing profitable tech businesses and helping scale up innovative ventures across several sectors, including finance, retail, gaming and consumer technologies.
Follow Said Gutseriev on Social
Latest
5 Red Flags Tech Investors Look for Before Buying Stake in a Startup
With falling stock prices putting technology investors on edge, tech startups need to avoid these common pitfalls if they want investors.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Nicola Moors
Launch strategist and copywriter
-
Claire McKinney
CEO of Claire McKinneyPR, LLC
-
-
Eric 'ERock' Christopher
CEO of BizFamousTM Media Group - Executive Producer - Entrepreneur
-
Amanda Haddaway
Managing Director of HR Answerbox
-
-
Josh Bowden
CEO of noissue
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt