Sam Hodges

Sam Hodges

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and U.S. Managing Director of Funding Circle

Sam Hodges is co-founder and U.S. managing director of San Francisco-based Funding Circle, which provides an online marketplace for small business lending. He is responsible for overseeing the overall strategic direction and day-to-day operation of the company in the United States.  

More From Sam Hodges

5 Ways to Avoid Paying Too Much on a Business Loan
Loans

5 Ways to Avoid Paying Too Much on a Business Loan

There are some simple tricks you can use to weed out the bad apples and ensure you get a fair deal on your financing.
6 min read
4 Ways to Instill and Promote Transparency in a Workplace
Transparency

4 Ways to Instill and Promote Transparency in a Workplace

Transparency matters for a company's culture, because it builds trust and stronger relationships among employees, management and the company itself.
6 min read
4 Steps to Bolster Your Retirement Egg With Peer Lending
Investing

4 Steps to Bolster Your Retirement Egg With Peer Lending

This growing trend in investing presents yield and diversification opportunities.
5 min read
The Challenge of Keeping Your Culture Intact When the Business Is Growing Quickly
Company Culture

The Challenge of Keeping Your Culture Intact When the Business Is Growing Quickly

As your company grows, new team members won't know the values you launched with unless the leadership team makes it a priority.
5 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Stay Engaged and Happy
Engagement

How Entrepreneurs Can Stay Engaged and Happy

Focus on these elements to keep steering the ship on the right course.
4 min read
Puncturing the 3 Newest Myths About Small Business Loans
Loans

Puncturing the 3 Newest Myths About Small Business Loans

A new breed of online, nonbank lenders is using innovative technology, alternative data and fresh credit models to offer financing to modest companies.
4 min read
