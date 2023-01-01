Sam Miller
Founder of Sam Miller Science
With over a decade of experience as a fitness and nutrition coach, Sam Miller's programs help coaches and health professionals improve their clients' results. As an author, podcaster and mentor, he offers simple, strategic methods to translate complex concepts & leverage any health and fitness goal.
The ABCs of Making More Sales as an Online Business (and No, It's Not 'Always Be Closing')
If you've worked in sales (or seen the movie Glengarry Glen Ross), you might know the ABCs as "always be closing" — but I have a different set of ABCs you need to know as an online business, especially when it comes to creating a customer experience that fosters deep loyalty and helps you achieve sustainable growth.