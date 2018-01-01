Sanjay Sathe

Sanjay Sathe

Guest Writer
President and CEO of RiseSmart
Sanjay Sathe is the president and CEO of RiseSmart. He founded RiseSmart after more than two decades of general management and marketing, leading successful sales and marketing organizations domestically and internationally.

More From Sanjay Sathe

How to Do Right By Employees -- and the Company -- During a Workforce Change Like the Recent Tesla Firings
Layoffs

How to Do Right By Employees -- and the Company -- During a Workforce Change Like the Recent Tesla Firings

Whatever the reason for workforce reductions, companies must take the time to plan and employ best practices.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.