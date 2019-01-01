About Sasfin
Sasfin is a bank-controlling company that provides a comprehensive range of specialist financial products and services for Business and Wealth clients. Our financial products and services focus on the needs of entrepreneurs, corporates, institutions, and high-net worth individuals. Sasfin is “beyond a bank” in that we go beyond the traditional expectations of the financial services industry and strive to deliver solutions with exceptional personalised service. We challenge ourselves to create tailor-made products and solutions that suit our clients’ needs – whether they are entrepreneurs or investors.
