Scott Eisen is the president of Ideal, a family-owned business that designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and point-of-purchase displays in Chicago. Prior to Ideal, Eisen worked at multiple startups in the area, including Classified Ventures, LLC.
Team-Building
What Entrepreneurs Can Take Away From the Tour de France
Beyond confronting grueling physical challenges, cyclists rely on a strategy and a large amount of teamwork. This is also true of business owners.
Quality Assurance
Want Your Startup to Do a Better Job? Avoid These 3 Myths.
For small businesses, offering a standout product means understanding what the customer wants -- and delivering it.