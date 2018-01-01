Scott Eisen

Scott Eisen is the president of Ideal, a family-owned business that designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and point-of-purchase displays in Chicago. Prior to Ideal, Eisen worked at multiple startups in the area, including Classified Ventures, LLC.

What Entrepreneurs Can Take Away From the Tour de France
Team-Building

What Entrepreneurs Can Take Away From the Tour de France

Beyond confronting grueling physical challenges, cyclists rely on a strategy and a large amount of teamwork. This is also true of business owners.
Want Your Startup to Do a Better Job? Avoid These 3 Myths.
Quality Assurance

Want Your Startup to Do a Better Job? Avoid These 3 Myths.

For small businesses, offering a standout product means understanding what the customer wants -- and delivering it.
