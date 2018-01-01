Scott Gerber

Scott Gerber is the founder of Sizzle It!, a New York-based sizzle reel production company specializing in promotional videos for PR and marketing professionals, and the Young Entrepreneur Council. He is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, columnist, public speaker and author of Never Get a "Real" Job: How To Dump Your Boss, Build a Business and Not Go Broke (Wiley, 2010).

More From Scott Gerber

Six Ways to Smooth Out Uneven Cash Flow
Project Grow

Six Ways to Smooth Out Uneven Cash Flow

How one small-business owner made strategic changes when finances became unpredictable.
4 min read
Five Ways to Re-Energize Sales
Project Grow

Five Ways to Re-Energize Sales

An entrepreneur shares strategies that helped breathe new life into his company.
4 min read
Never Get a Real Job
Starting a Business

Never Get a Real Job

Five things you need to know to always be your own boss
3 min read
How Can I Stay Effective Under Pressure?
Growth Strategies

How Can I Stay Effective Under Pressure?

Scott Gerber, founder of Sizzle It! and the Young Entrepreneur Council, on keeping your cool when tensions run high.
3 min read
How Can I Find a Mentor?
Starting a Business

How Can I Find a Mentor?

Scott Gerber, founder and chief executive of Sizzle It! and the Young Entrepreneur Council, on securing introductions to those who can open doors for you.
4 min read
What's the Best Way to Stay Motivated?
Entrepreneurs

What's the Best Way to Stay Motivated?

Scott Gerber, founder and chief executive of Sizzle It! and the Young Entrepreneur Council, on creating a boredom back-up plan to avoid burnout.
3 min read
How Can I Come Up With a Name for My Company?
Starting a Business

How Can I Come Up With a Name for My Company?

Scott Gerber, founder and chief executive of Sizzle It! and the Young Entrepreneur Council, on how to decide on a name for your business.
3 min read
The One-Paragraph Start-Up Plan
Starting a Business

The One-Paragraph Start-Up Plan

Use these five steps to write a practical business plan to launch a new company quickly.
7 min read
The Young Entrepreneur's Generation Gap Challenge
Starting a Business

The Young Entrepreneur's Generation Gap Challenge

Here are three tips that will serve you well when dealing with an age bully.
3 min read
10 Do's and Don'ts for Facebook Pages
Marketing

10 Do's and Don'ts for Facebook Pages

Use these tips to make the most of your Facebook marketing efforts.
4 min read
Using Sizzle Reels to Brand and Market Your Business
Starting a Business

Using Sizzle Reels to Brand and Market Your Business

11 tips for producing short videos that will captivate your audience, spread your message and increase sales
8 min read
Why Young Entrepreneurs Fail
Growth Strategies

Why Young Entrepreneurs Fail

Founder of Under30CEO.com, Matt Wilson, shares tips to avoid failure.
5 min read
Ditch Your Bad Financial Habits
Starting a Business

Ditch Your Bad Financial Habits

Straight talk and business tips from personal finance guru Ramit Sethi.
4 min read
Vote For Art: Democratizing Collegiate Apparel
Starting a Business

Vote For Art: Democratizing Collegiate Apparel

Jeremy Parker infiltrated an institution and made crowdsourcing profitable
4 min read
The Upstarts Are Coming
Starting a Business

The Upstarts Are Coming

An inside look at the latest book from renowned author and journalist, Donna Fenn
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.