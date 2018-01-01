Shanna Mallon is a writer for Straight North, a Chicago Web design firm providing specialized SEO, Web development, and other online marketing services. Follow Straight North on Twitter and Facebook.
Marketing
10 Words to Cut From Your Writing
Want to improve your printed and online content? Chop these words -- mercilessly.
Marketing
7 Tips for Writing Better Business Copy
From business plans to marketing copy, being aware of common mistakes can make you a better writer.
Marketing
25 Tips to Punch Up Your Writing
From blogging to crafting marketing copy, some ideas for taking your writing up a notch.