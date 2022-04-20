Shannon Alter

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Owner Leaders Exceed

Shannon Alter, CPM® is global speaker, trainer and facilitator who helps leaders keep their employees and their clients through communication that wins. She is a National Instructor for the Institute of Real Estate Management and has trained professionals in eight countries.

https://leadersexceed.com

Follow Shannon Alter on Social

Latest

ent-o Subscriber-Only

3 Ways to Make Your Next Presentation Unique

Make your delivery feel more confident, comfortable and concise.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like