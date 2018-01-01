Shirley Engelmeier

Shirley Engelmeier is the founder and CEO of InclusionINC in Minneapolis. She champions workplace initiatives that improve business results through employee engagement and inclusion. She is the author of Inclusion: The New Competitive Business Advantage and Becoming an Inclusive Leader: How to Navigate the 21st Century.

New Gen Y Leaders Can Carry the X Factor for Success
Millennials

Millennials who are new to management roles can follow these three tips to achieve better outcomes.
Smart Leaders Keep Their Ego in Check and Listen In
Leadership Qualities

The more successful you become, the more your confidence may swell. Practice these tips to take full advantage of the wealth of ideas from your team.
On Becoming That Truly Inclusive Leader
Employee Feedback

In a global economy, openness to new diverse ideas is critical for staying competitive. Embrace a method to cull the best ideas from your team and put them into action.
