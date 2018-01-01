Shiwani Srivastava is a freelance writer based in San Francisco. She has covered the intersections between small business, technology and culture for MSN and the Huffington Post.
Marketing
Why Wait Until Saturday? Small Businesses Seek Black Friday Buzz
Business owners eager to break out of the Small Business Saturday box are banding together in an attempt to conjure up some Black Friday magic.
Technology
3 Tech Startups That Are Reinventing K-12 Education
As back-to-school rolls around, teachers are increasingly using technology to help with everything from lesson plans to behavior management to communication with parents.
Starting a Business
3 Tech Startups Poised to Disrupt the Comic Book Industry
Comic-Con is sold out. Comic book movies are cleaning up. Are comic books a thing of the past? Not if these digital startups can help it.
Starting a Business
Business Finds Success With Clothing Fit for a Royal Baby
Lauren Levy rushed to bring Magnificent Baby's "An Heir Is Born" clothing line to market. Find out how her hustle is paying off.
Starting a Business
Can You Turn Your Passion Into a Profitable Business?
Not all passions make for a good business. Chris Guillebeau, author of "The $100 Startup," offers insights for aspiring entrepreneurs who seek to make a living doing what they love.