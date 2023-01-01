Stephanie Lang
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
General Manager, Amazon Business
Stephanie Lang is the General Manager for Amazon Business US. Prior to this role, Stephanie led the Amazon Hardlines Retail teams in France; served as the Head of the Laptop Business at Sony Electronics; and consulted organizational leaders across a wide spectrum of industries at McKinsey & Company.
Latest
Growing a Business
3 Ways to Adapt and Grow During a Recession
Learn how small businesses can thrive during uncertain times, from buying smarter and more efficiently to focus on the unique value for your customers.