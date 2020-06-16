About Steve Herz
Steve Herz is Founder of IF Management, President of the The Montag Group, and a talent agent and career advisor. He is the author of the forthcoming book DON’T TAKE YES FOR AN ANSWER: Using Authority, Warmth, and Energy to Get Exceptional Results (Harper Business; June 16, 2020).
More From Steve Herz
Crisis Management
What Leaders Can Learn From Governor Cuomo About How to Communicate During a Crisis
New York's governor has been exhibiting what leadership looks like: authority, vulnerability and the right tone.