Steve Herz is Founder of IF Management, President of the The Montag Group, and a talent agent and career advisor. He is the author of the forthcoming book DON’T TAKE YES FOR AN ANSWER: Using Authority, Warmth, and Energy to Get Exceptional Results (Harper Business; June 16, 2020).

What Leaders Can Learn From Governor Cuomo About How to Communicate During a Crisis
What Leaders Can Learn From Governor Cuomo About How to Communicate During a Crisis

New York's governor has been exhibiting what leadership looks like: authority, vulnerability and the right tone.
