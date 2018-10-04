Steven Kramer

Steven Kramer

Guest Writer
President and CEO of WorkJam
Steven Kramer is the president and CEO of WorkJam, an employee engagement suite, empowering the digital workplace for shift-based, hourly and non-desk workers. Kramer is also the co-founder of iCongo, a global software provider for omnichannel retail and B2B commerce solutions.

As Restaurant Chains End 'No-Poach' Policies, How Will Franchisees Retain Trained Employees?
Employee Retention

As Restaurant Chains End 'No-Poach' Policies, How Will Franchisees Retain Trained Employees?

To manage turnover, restaurant franchisees need to identify strategies to improve employee engagement.
4 min read
