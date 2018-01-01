Stirling Cox

Stirling Cox

Guest Writer
Managing Director of AlphaSights

Stirling Cox is the managing director of the U.S. offices of AlphaSights. The information services company assists a global client base, including private equity firms, asset managers, strategy consultancies and corporate executives.  

More From Stirling Cox

4 Ways to Proactively Shift Your Culture Before You Outgrow It
Company Culture

4 Ways to Proactively Shift Your Culture Before You Outgrow It

As CEO, you have the power to make a difference in how staffers view your workplace. So, exercise that power.
4 min read
All Aboard? Aim for Perfect Employee Retention When Hiring.
Hiring Employees

All Aboard? Aim for Perfect Employee Retention When Hiring.

If your company is expanding and adding new staffers, here's four steps to start them off on the right foot.
4 min read
How to Make Your Second Office Not Feel Like a Neglected Stepchild
Office Space

How to Make Your Second Office Not Feel Like a Neglected Stepchild

Set a strong foundation of core values but let each work facility develop its own personality and practices.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.