Sumi Krishnan is the CEO of Falls Church, Va.-based K4 Solutions, which provides technology and staffing services. She also offers success coaching to aspiring and established female entrepreneurs.
purpose driven
3 Steps (and the Reasons) to Prioritize 'Purpose' in Your Business
The struggles of business make your dreams easy to forget. Isn't it time you recommitted to yours?
Conferences
5 Tips for Killing It at SXSW and Other Conferences
Thousands of business professionals will flock to conferences this spring. Don't blow your biggest networking opportunities.
Mentors
Why Entrepreneurs Need Mentors and How to Find Them
There are three main types of mentors, and one type may be someone you've never even met.
Project Grow
What the High Dive Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Dealing With Fear
A project may seem wonderful in your head, but sometimes you freeze when it comes time to make the leap. Here are four steps to deal with that anxiety.
Project Grow
The 4 Changes That Won Me $2 Million
Stop worrying about what you're supposed to do and focus on what you want to do.
Social Media Marketing
Why the Online Marketplace Is Perfect for Women in Business
Social platforms -- and the ability to get personal -- are powerful tools for women entrepreneurs.
Social Entrepreneurs
How Two Ambitious Women Found Success With a Cause-Driven Company
Their mission is to help the women of Ghana start businesses that solve an age-old crisis: the shortage of clean water.
Motivation
5 Powerful Rules for Women Entrepreneurs to Live By
Embrace your crazy and realize that making money is like broccoli. Say, what? Keep reading.
Grow Your Business
Build Your Professional Network in 6 Steps
Growing a business, after all, isn't a one-woman show.
Networking
Launching a New Business Doesn't Make Your Old Connections Obsolete
Don't underestimate the power of your existing network when starting a fresh venture.
Leadership Qualities
3 Tips for Creative Leaders to Successfully Tackle Daily Business
While it's wonderful to dream up big-picture ideas, strike a balance between the long-term and day-to-day aspects of your startup.
Women in Business
How to Leverage Boardroom Diversity for Greater Success
Women everywhere are "leaning in," yet larger cultural and institutional changes would help narrow the gender gap.
Managing Employees
What to Do When Your Employees Aren't Living Up to Expectations
When a staffer isn't meeting expectations, follow up with these concerted steps. In the process you might find ways to improve your leadership style.