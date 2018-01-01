Sumi Krishnan

Sumi Krishnan

Guest Writer
CEO of K4 Solutions

Sumi Krishnan is the CEO of Falls Church, Va.-based K4 Solutions, which provides technology and staffing services. She also offers success coaching to aspiring and established female entrepreneurs.

More From Sumi Krishnan

3 Steps (and the Reasons) to Prioritize 'Purpose' in Your Business
purpose driven

3 Steps (and the Reasons) to Prioritize 'Purpose' in Your Business

The struggles of business make your dreams easy to forget. Isn't it time you recommitted to yours?
6 min read
5 Tips for Killing It at SXSW and Other Conferences
Conferences

5 Tips for Killing It at SXSW and Other Conferences

Thousands of business professionals will flock to conferences this spring. Don't blow your biggest networking opportunities.
4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Need Mentors and How to Find Them
Mentors

Why Entrepreneurs Need Mentors and How to Find Them

There are three main types of mentors, and one type may be someone you've never even met.
5 min read
What the High Dive Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Dealing With Fear
Project Grow

What the High Dive Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Dealing With Fear

A project may seem wonderful in your head, but sometimes you freeze when it comes time to make the leap. Here are four steps to deal with that anxiety.
5 min read
The 4 Changes That Won Me $2 Million
Project Grow

The 4 Changes That Won Me $2 Million

Stop worrying about what you're supposed to do and focus on what you want to do.
5 min read
Why the Online Marketplace Is Perfect for Women in Business
Social Media Marketing

Why the Online Marketplace Is Perfect for Women in Business

Social platforms -- and the ability to get personal -- are powerful tools for women entrepreneurs.
4 min read
How Two Ambitious Women Found Success With a Cause-Driven Company
Social Entrepreneurs

How Two Ambitious Women Found Success With a Cause-Driven Company

Their mission is to help the women of Ghana start businesses that solve an age-old crisis: the shortage of clean water.
5 min read
5 Powerful Rules for Women Entrepreneurs to Live By
Motivation

5 Powerful Rules for Women Entrepreneurs to Live By

Embrace your crazy and realize that making money is like broccoli. Say, what? Keep reading.
4 min read
Build Your Professional Network in 6 Steps
Grow Your Business

Build Your Professional Network in 6 Steps

Growing a business, after all, isn't a one-woman show.
4 min read
Launching a New Business Doesn't Make Your Old Connections Obsolete
Networking

Launching a New Business Doesn't Make Your Old Connections Obsolete

Don't underestimate the power of your existing network when starting a fresh venture.
4 min read
3 Tips for Creative Leaders to Successfully Tackle Daily Business
Leadership Qualities

3 Tips for Creative Leaders to Successfully Tackle Daily Business

While it's wonderful to dream up big-picture ideas, strike a balance between the long-term and day-to-day aspects of your startup.
4 min read
How to Leverage Boardroom Diversity for Greater Success
Women in Business

How to Leverage Boardroom Diversity for Greater Success

Women everywhere are "leaning in," yet larger cultural and institutional changes would help narrow the gender gap.
5 min read
What to Do When Your Employees Aren't Living Up to Expectations
Managing Employees

What to Do When Your Employees Aren't Living Up to Expectations

When a staffer isn't meeting expectations, follow up with these concerted steps. In the process you might find ways to improve your leadership style.
4 min read
