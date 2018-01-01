Susan Hunt Stevens

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of WeSpire

Susan Hunt Stevens is the founder and CEO of WeSpire, an employee-engagement-platform company that empowers forward-thinking global organizations to reach their greatest potential. Previously, Stevens spent nine years at The New York Times Company, most recently as senior vice president/GM of Boston.com, one of the largest news and information sites on the web. She currently serves on the board of the New England Clean Energy Council, the emeritus board of the Center for Women & Enterprise and the Sustainable Brands Advisory Board.