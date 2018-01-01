Tahnee Elliott

Tahnee Elliott

Guest Writer
CEO of T.C. Elli's
Tahnee Elliott is the founder and CEO of T.C. Elli's, an ecommerce fashion retailer based in Lubbock, Texas. An entrepreneur since age 24, Elliott runs her company with the help of 30 high school and college-aged women, fueled by the vision to prepare and empower women to launch their own brands.

More From Tahnee Elliott

Writing Flexibility Into Your Business Model Can Save Your Company
Resilience

Writing Flexibility Into Your Business Model Can Save Your Company

On the 10th anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis, it's important to explore what separates the struggling from the resilient.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.