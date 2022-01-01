Signing out of account, Standby...
Taja Dockendorf
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Owner and Creative Director at Pulp+Wire
Founder, and creative director of Pulp+Wire a 100% female-founded and run CPG strategic brand, packaging, and digital launch agency. Taja has consulted, created, and grown over 400 brands while fostering a culture around growth, and intuitive leadership for her female-forward team.
Overcome Any Leadership Challenge (No Matter How Complex) With This Simple Puzzle-Solving Approach
How to bring a whole-brain, puzzle-solving approach to clients and the way you lead your team.
