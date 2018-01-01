Tara Sporrer

Guest Writer
VP of Marketing for Moxie Software
Tara Sporrer is Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations at Moxie, a leader in digital engagement across the customer decision journey. With more than 15 years of business experience in enterprise software, Sporrer is responsible for delivering marketing programs that positively impact the company’s market presence, revenue achievement and profitability.

Personalization Is Giving Customers What They Want Before They Demand It
Customer Experience

Reallocate your savings from automation to deliver a better customer experience, based on personalization.
7 min read
5 Ecommerce Trends Retailers Can Profit From This Holiday Season If They Prepare
Holiday Marketing

As technology becomes integral to shopping, gearing up for the busy season requires retailers to do more than string Christmas lights.
5 min read
