Tara Sporrer is Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations at Moxie, a leader in digital engagement across the customer decision journey. With more than 15 years of business experience in enterprise software, Sporrer is responsible for delivering marketing programs that positively impact the company’s market presence, revenue achievement and profitability.
Customer Experience
Personalization Is Giving Customers What They Want Before They Demand It
Reallocate your savings from automation to deliver a better customer experience, based on personalization.
Holiday Marketing
5 Ecommerce Trends Retailers Can Profit From This Holiday Season If They Prepare
As technology becomes integral to shopping, gearing up for the busy season requires retailers to do more than string Christmas lights.