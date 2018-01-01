The Idea Village

The Idea Village is a non-profit organization with a mission to identify, support and retain entrepreneurial talent in New Orleans by providing business resources to high-impact ventures, and has engaged more than 880 people to support more than 580 local entrepreneurial ventures, representing 975 jobs and more than $87 million in revenue.

Feelgoodz: Unbridled Passion in a Laid-Back Market
Feelgoodz: Unbridled Passion in a Laid-Back Market

Kyle Berner's eco-friendly flip-flops are creating sustainable growth in Thailand, the country that inspired them.
Drop the Chalk: Changing the Way Teachers Teach
Drop the Chalk: Changing the Way Teachers Teach

Jen Schnidman found a problem worth solving--and collaborated with the very people most interested in solving it.
