The Idea Village is a non-profit organization with a mission to identify, support and retain entrepreneurial talent in New Orleans by providing business resources to high-impact ventures, and has engaged more than 880 people to support more than 580 local entrepreneurial ventures, representing 975 jobs and more than $87 million in revenue.
Starting a Business
Feelgoodz: Unbridled Passion in a Laid-Back Market
Kyle Berner's eco-friendly flip-flops are creating sustainable growth in Thailand, the country that inspired them.
Starting a Business
Drop the Chalk: Changing the Way Teachers Teach
Jen Schnidman found a problem worth solving--and collaborated with the very people most interested in solving it.