Tobi Abdulgafar

Tobi Abdulgafar

Guest Writer
Founder of YourContentMart.
Tobi Abdulgafar is a writer, entrepreneur and founder of Your Content Mart, a content marketing company.

More From Tobi Abdulgafar

6 Signs Your WordPress Site Is Compromised
Hackers

6 Signs Your WordPress Site Is Compromised

Sluggish loading times? Redirects to other sites? These red flags need your attention now to protect your company's information and reputation in the weeks ahead.
5 min read
5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game
Content Marketing

5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game

Creating quality content is only the beginning.
5 min read
7 Science-Backed Strategies for Dealing With Angry Customers
Customer Relationship Management

7 Science-Backed Strategies for Dealing With Angry Customers

De-escalating a tense situation starts with understanding your own emotions and how to maintain an inner calm.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.