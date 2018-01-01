Tom DiChristopher

Tom DiChristopher is a News Associate for CNBC

Is This the Worst Decision a Private Tech Company Can Make?
Tech Startups

Is This the Worst Decision a Private Tech Company Can Make?

The CEO of Nasdaq reveals where he thinks many private tech firms go wrong.
2 min read
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Merger With Yahoo Is a 'Dead Notion'
Mergers and Acquisitions

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Merger With Yahoo Is a 'Dead Notion'

Like Netflix and Yahoo, AOL is pushing into the market for original content.
3 min read
Apple Watch Could Sell a Million Units in First Weekend, Analyst Says
Ready for Anything

Apple Watch Could Sell a Million Units in First Weekend, Analyst Says

It's all about the fanboys. After that? Expect sales to slow down.
2 min read
Twitter Founder: We Hired Dick Costolo Because He's Funny
Humor

Twitter Founder: We Hired Dick Costolo Because He's Funny

Biz Stone says humor is so important for a business leader because it 'is kind of a secret delivery mechanism of truth.'
3 min read
Business as Usual in NYC Despite First Ebola Case
Ebola

Business as Usual in NYC Despite First Ebola Case

New York City residents and professionals seemed to take news of the city's first case of Ebola in stride.
4 min read
