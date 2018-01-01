Tom DiChristopher

Tech Startups
Is This the Worst Decision a Private Tech Company Can Make?
The CEO of Nasdaq reveals where he thinks many private tech firms go wrong.
Mergers and Acquisitions
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Merger With Yahoo Is a 'Dead Notion'
Like Netflix and Yahoo, AOL is pushing into the market for original content.
Ready for Anything
Apple Watch Could Sell a Million Units in First Weekend, Analyst Says
It's all about the fanboys. After that? Expect sales to slow down.
Humor
Twitter Founder: We Hired Dick Costolo Because He's Funny
Biz Stone says humor is so important for a business leader because it 'is kind of a secret delivery mechanism of truth.'
Ebola
Business as Usual in NYC Despite First Ebola Case
New York City residents and professionals seemed to take news of the city's first case of Ebola in stride.