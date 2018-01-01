Trish Sparks

Trish’s professional career began as a public school teacher, but it was her first job in a software company as a technical support engineer that revealed her inner geek. After several years in sales and leadership positions, Trish found her dream job at LinkedIn. She currently leads the Global Customer Success team for LinkedIn Sales Solutions.
Ready for Anything
The 5 Basics Tools You Need to be a Top Seller
From productivity apps to social selling, it all comes down to giving your sales team the leading edge.