Victoria Lawson

Victoria Lawson

Guest Writer
Senior Product Manager, Carmax

Victoria Lawson is a senior product manager at CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars and one of the Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For” for 14 consecutive years. Lawson is responsible for determining and executing digital strategies that deliver maximum value to customers and the business. She has over 11 years of marketing and product strategy experience with concentrations in digital and technology innovation. Prior to joining CarMax in 2011, Lawson was the director of marketing for Dozier Internet Law, P.C. She holds an MBA in from Virginia Commonwealth University.

More From Victoria Lawson

5 Lessons on How You Can Deliver a Product Your Customers Actually Want
Product Development

5 Lessons on How You Can Deliver a Product Your Customers Actually Want

By learning quickly and failing fast, yourself, you'll be better able to keep in step with customer expectations and respond to their needs.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.