Victoria Treyger

Profitability
What Leads to Profitability? In a New Survey, Successful Business Owners Share Lessons Learned
Four years seems to be the magic number for reaching profitability -- or else figuring out why you're not there yet.
Marketing
Small Businesses Seeking Higher Growth Regret Not Investing In Marketing Sooner
Businesses surveyed said they had put 7 percent into marketing their first year; they should have put in 28 percent, they said.
Starting a Business
Q. What Do Virtually All Small Business Owners Have In Common? A. Hustle and Sacrifice.
Forty percent of owners surveyed said that, if they had extra cash, they would immediately reinvest in the business rather than pay themselves.
Lending
6 Tips to Navigate New Online Lending Options
With the recent explosion of alternatives to the traditional bank-installment loan, you'll need to consider the following if you're thinking of using a new lender.
11 Grants for Women-Owned Businesses You Need to Know About
You already know you're unstoppable. Here's how to get the cash to prove it.
Marketing
6 Ways to Market Your Small Business for Less Than $100
For entrepreneurs and small business owners, every dollar counts – and investments need to pay off in real and immediate marketing ROI.