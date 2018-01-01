Victoria Treyger

Victoria Treyger

Guest Writer
Chief Revenue Officer, Kabbage

Victoria Treyger is the chief revenue officer of Kabbage, which pioneered the first financial services data and technology platform to provide fully automated small-business loans. Kabbage has grown to become one of the top online providers of business working capital.

What Leads to Profitability? In a New Survey, Successful Business Owners Share Lessons Learned
Profitability

What Leads to Profitability? In a New Survey, Successful Business Owners Share Lessons Learned

Four years seems to be the magic number for reaching profitability -- or else figuring out why you're not there yet.
6 min read
Small Businesses Seeking Higher Growth Regret Not Investing In Marketing Sooner
Marketing

Small Businesses Seeking Higher Growth Regret Not Investing In Marketing Sooner

Businesses surveyed said they had put 7 percent into marketing their first year; they should have put in 28 percent, they said.
5 min read
Q. What Do Virtually All Small Business Owners Have In Common? A. Hustle and Sacrifice.
Starting a Business

Q. What Do Virtually All Small Business Owners Have In Common? A. Hustle and Sacrifice.

Forty percent of owners surveyed said that, if they had extra cash, they would immediately reinvest in the business rather than pay themselves.
6 min read
6 Tips to Navigate New Online Lending Options
Lending

6 Tips to Navigate New Online Lending Options

With the recent explosion of alternatives to the traditional bank-installment loan, you'll need to consider the following if you're thinking of using a new lender.
4 min read
11 Grants for Women-Owned Businesses You Need to Know About

11 Grants for Women-Owned Businesses You Need to Know About

You already know you're unstoppable. Here's how to get the cash to prove it.
6 min read
6 Ways to Market Your Small Business for Less Than $100
Marketing

6 Ways to Market Your Small Business for Less Than $100

For entrepreneurs and small business owners, every dollar counts – and investments need to pay off in real and immediate marketing ROI.
6 min read
