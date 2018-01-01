Vineet Jain

Vineet Jain is the CEO and co-founder of Egnyte, a Mountain View, Calif.-based company that powers adaptive enterprise file services for thousands of customers worldwide. Jain has 20 years of experience building nimble, capital-efficient organizations.

Why Steve Jobs Remains the Biggest Challenge to Dropbox's Future
The late Apple founder's vow to take on Dropbox's business could come back to haunt the cloud storage company as it prepares for its IPO.
6 Strategies to Win the New Initial Public Offering Game
Businesses don't have to be big in order to prove they're self-assured in the changing world of IPOs.
5 Antidotes for Chronic Digital Distraction
Nobody can function in business without a smartphone but most could get more done if they paid it less attention.
