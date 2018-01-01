Wade Burgess and Eddie Lou

Wade Burgess and Eddie Lou

Guest Writer
CEO of Shiftgig | Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Shiftgig
Wade Burgess is the chief executive officer of Shiftgig, a mobile technology platform that connects businesses with vetted, hourly workers. Eddie Lou co-founded Shiftgig in 2012 and currently serves as the company’s executive chairman.

This Growing Company Realized It Was Time for the Founder to Step Aside. Here's How They Made It Work.
This Growing Company Realized It Was Time for the Founder to Step Aside. Here's How They Made It Work.

While no two companies are exactly alike, there is a somewhat systematic way to approach a leadership change.
