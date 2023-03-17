Bill Schantz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Mid Atlantic Financial, LLC
Bill Schantz is the founder and CEO of Mid Atlantic Financial LLC, a Maple Shade, New Jersey-based corporation serving the life settlement sector. Schantz pioneered the market for life settlements and remains one of its leaders.
Here's Why You Might Want to Sell Your Life Insurance Policy for Cash
Life settlements allow you to sell a life insurance policy you either no longer need or can no longer afford for a one time payment. Find out the eligibility criteria and benefits of cashing out your policy.