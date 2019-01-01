About Wits Business School
Wits Business School (WBS) is Wits University’s Graduate School of Business Administration and offers postgraduate academic and executive education programmes. WBS' vision is to be recognised as the African business school of choice by stakeholders, while maintaining a fearlessly critical outlook, driven by a sense of professionalism, ethics and integrity. The School aims to create the academic, research, leadership and character excellence conditions that nurture graduates who grow and achieve beyond themselves as Africa's leaders, in business and society.
Nhlanhla Dlamini Not Only Has Guts, But Grit – In Spades
An alumnus of WBS and Harvard Business School, Nhlanhla Dlamini did some soul searching when he was doing his MBA at Harvard, and knew that the corporate ladder, although tempting, was simply not going to be enough.
Finance For Non-Financial Managers
Are you looking to demystify financial jargon, participate in financial discussions and play an active role in the achievement of your organisation's financial objectives?
How To Stand Head-And-Shoulders Above Your Peers
Be the most qualified person in the room, and watch your career take flight.
The Journey Within – Women Leaders Take Time Out For Self-Discovery
Wits Business School is taking the Women in Leadership issue seriously. The School's Leadership Development Centre, has developed and fine-tuned a course on the subject, and demand is growing exponentially.
How To Map Your Future In Management
The Management Advancement Programme (MAP) at Wits Business School might be just what you're looking for this year.