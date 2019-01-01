There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Yong Kim
Guest Writer
CEO & Co-Founder of Wonolo
About Yong Kim
Yong Kim is the CEO and co-founder of Wonolo, an on-demand staffing platform that matches the supply and demand of labor for immediate job needs. At Wonolo, Yong is reinventing the temporary staffing industry, and empowering the underserved front-line workforce.
More From Yong Kim
Company Culture
Culture would probably be your most relevant metric if it could be easily quantified.
6 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?