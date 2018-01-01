Yu Liu

Yu Liu

Guest Writer
Product Manager of LinkedIn ProFinder
Yu Liu is a product lead on LinkedIn ProFinder, LinkedIn's platform that helps connect members with independent contractors and freelancers in your area.

More From Yu Liu

These 3 Strategies Will Make Your Tax Preparation So Much Easier This Tax Season
Taxes

These 3 Strategies Will Make Your Tax Preparation So Much Easier This Tax Season

Find support for managing your company's tax preparation so you can focus on growing your business.
5 min read
You Don't Have To Go It Alone: How to Find a Mentor as a Freelancer
Mentors

You Don't Have To Go It Alone: How to Find a Mentor as a Freelancer

Need a mentor but don't know where to start? These tips can help you find your perfect mentorship match.
5 min read
What WeWork's Department Store Takeover Means for Freelancers and Your Blended Office Culture
Freelancers

What WeWork's Department Store Takeover Means for Freelancers and Your Blended Office Culture

Here's what business owners need to know to successfully navigate the new reality of blended office environments.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.