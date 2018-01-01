Zach Bulygo

Video Marketing
How to Start Using Explainer Videos (Infographic)
For many companies, explaining a product or service through text can seem like writing a book. That's why video has become so appealing.
How to Improve Your Facebook Reach (Infographic)
If you become 'News Feed Friendly,' you'll start getting more traffic from Facebook and diversify your traffic sources.
Increasing Conversions
An Often Overlooked Method for Increasing Conversions
Not all website traffic is created equal.
Responsive Design
Creating a Responsive Email Design (Infographic)
With more customer checking email over mobile, its important to understand the shift and how to make the most of it. Here's how.
Email Marketing
4 Hacks You Should Know Before You Craft Your Next Email Subject Line
Since email open rates are so dependent on great subject lines, consider these tips to get your audience clicking instead of deleting.
Technology
How to Get Your eCommerce Site Optimized for the Holiday Season
Follow these tips and take the most advantage of gift-buying online shoppers.
Marketing
What Twitter's New Scheduled Tweets Mean for Marketing Your Business
Here are four effective tips for using the social network's new feature to your startup's advantage.