Zacks Equity Research

Remark Holdings (MARK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Remark Holdings (MARK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and -30.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers h...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Palo Alto (PANW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.11% and 3.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2021. Do the numbers hold clue...
Virtus Investment (VRTS) Hikes Dividend: Worth a Look?
Virtus Investment (VRTS) announces an 83% hike in quarterly cash dividend. Should you consider adding the stock to your portfolio based on dividend in...
Nordson (NDSN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Nordson (NDSN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with t...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Zoom Video (ZM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with...
Catalent (CTLT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Catalent (CTLT) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with...
Foot Locker's (FL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Increase 6.9% Y/Y
Foot Locker (FL) posts robust results for second-quarter fiscal 2021 on solid gains from the women's and kids' footwear businesses as well as robust d...
Transocean (RIG) Down 18% Since Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
Transocean's (RIG) operating and maintenance costs in Q2 decrease to $434 million from $525 million a year ago.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Swisscom AG (SCMWY) is a Solid Choice
Swisscom AG (SCMWY) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook ADVA OPTICAL (ADVOF)
ADVA OPTICAL (ADVOF) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Omnicell (OMCL) is a Solid Choice
Omnicell (OMCL) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.
