How a 20-Year-Old Convinced a Billion-Dollar Ice Cream Brand to Take a Chance On Him

Alex Smith convinced Häagen-Dazs to plant a flag in Baltimore before anyone believed in it. Two decades later, he’s still proving people wrong.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways He saw an opportunity in Baltimore’s Harbor East long before it became a destination neighborhood.

Häagen-Dazs was skeptical of opening a new location in a colder climate, but they were impressed by Smith’s tenacious business mindset.

Smith shares how he uses lacrosse principles to run his nearly 60-restaurant group.

When Alex Smith first pitched Häagen-Dazs on opening in Harbor East, the waterfront neighborhood in Baltimore was mostly dirt.

No Four Seasons. No luxury towers. No nationally recognized restaurant group. Just construction sites, a movie theater going up nearby and a 20-year-old Smith convinced the neighborhood could be something big.

Häagen-Dazs usually focused on warm-weather markets like Florida and Texas. Baltimore was a harder sell.

“They were impressed that I was a hustler, a young kid and hungry to be successful,” Smith says.

The gamble worked.

Nearly 20 years later, the same neighborhood where Smith opened his first ice cream shop has become the center of Atlas Restaurant Group, one of the country’s largest independent multi-concept hospitality companies, with nearly 60 restaurants and 3,500 employees by the end of the year.

As Harbor East developed around him, Smith kept building alongside it:

Harbor East Deli gave construction workers and office employees a quick lunch spot

Ouzo Beach introduced the upscale Greek concept

Azumi Baltimore brought high-end Japanese dining to the waterfront

Loch Bar Baltimore added a classic seafood tavern

“We were just trying to grow with the opportunity in front of us,” Smith says. “It was natural, organic growth.”

This hometown identity still shapes the company today. Atlas develops concepts in Baltimore first before taking them into other markets. Smith describes the city as both a proving ground and a filter. If a concept succeeds there, he believes it can work anywhere.

That mindset helped Atlas land one of its biggest opportunities after taking over the food and beverage operations inside the Four Seasons Baltimore, which now generates some of the highest food and beverage sales in the Four Seasons portfolio across North America.

For Smith, the success is tied directly to the city itself.

“I was born here, and I will die here,” Smith says. “This is my town.”



Hospitality like lacrosse

For Alex Smith, scaling Atlas Restaurant Group has less to do with being the loudest person in the room and more with making sure everyone moves together. Smith credits much of that philosophy to lacrosse.

“The best teams were not necessarily the best players in each position, but the best team members in each position,” Smith says.

This lacrosse approach shapes everything from leadership structure to restaurant operations. Smith compares the front and back of house to offense and defense. The general manager becomes the coach. Success only happens when every person understands their role and moves with purpose.

The phrase, “move with purpose,” still sticks with him years after hearing it from one of his coaches.

“When the ball’s behind the cage, just don’t stand there,” Smith says. “Move.”

For Smith, the best moment in hospitality does not come on opening night. It comes months later, when a restaurant settles into a rhythm.

“You walk in and everybody’s moving with purpose for the success of one another,” Smith says. “It’s like a symphony.”

Even as Atlas approaches its 60th restaurant, Smith still spends Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights walking properties, talking to guests and staying physically present inside the business.

This operator mentality extends into his family life, too.

Smith works alongside his younger brother, Eric, who oversees projects, real estate coordination and the company’s beverage program. The two challenge each other constantly, something Smith believes makes the business stronger.

“He looks at it as his job to poke holes in some of the things that I want to do,” Smith says. “And I think that’s a really healthy thing.”

At home, Smith and his wife are raising three boys under the age of five while balancing the nonstop demands of restaurant life. Some afternoons are reserved for school pickups and dinner before Smith heads back out to visit restaurants late into the night.

The balance between growth and presence has become central to how Smith defines success: build strong teams, stay involved and create places people genuinely care about.



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