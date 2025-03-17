Four Seasons Is Offering a $200,000 Private Jet Tour of Its Hotels — Including the 3 Featured in 'The White Lotus' The luxury hotel chain reportedly said yes to Season 1 of the show before seeing a script. The move was a big marketing win.

By Erin Davis

Now that we are in the third season of HBO's hit show, "The White Lotus," there are two things that the audience knows for sure: The resort is going to look incredible, and someone is (most likely) going to die.

However, when the Four Seasons signed on to let its Maui property be filmed for the show's first run in 2020 during the height of Covid, they didn't quite know about that last part (since the script wasn't written yet), the Wall Street Journal reports.

David Bernad, an executive producer on the show, told the WSJ that they had looked at other hotels and locations, but they "ended up at Four Seasons because that was the one hotel that let us shoot there," he said.

Related: HBO's 'White Lotus' Had an 'Impact' on Aperol Bitter Sales, Company Says. 'American People Enjoy Having Some Italy'

The gamble turned what could have been a marketing nightmare for the legacy luxury hotel into a big win for the company.

Now, Four Seasons is launching "World of Wellness 2026," a 20-day, private jet excursion to eight destinations, including the three properties featured on "The White Lotus" (Maui in Season 1; Taormina, Italy in Season 2; and Koh Samui, Thailand now featured in the current airing of Season 3).

The price starts at $188,000 and flies from May 7 to May 26, 2026.

A massage at the spa at the Four Seasons Resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Despite assuming someone will die, viewers don't know who or when (though most fans expect it to happen in the last episode), and that's where the show's intrigue comes in. Fans watch every scene intently, looking for small details that could be Easter eggs. And having so many eyes watching every corner of all the properties has brought the hotels triple-digit spikes in searches, the WSJ reports.

Related: I Went on a $75,000 Luxury Air Cruise for 22 Days. Here's a Peek Inside the Over-the-Top Travel Experience Unlike Any I've Had Before.

One marketing expert told the outlet that these kinds of storylines would "give [him] pause" having such a high-end brand tied to multiple (fictional) murders. But the opposite has happened.

"Kudos to Four Seasons as this has been very successful," said Eric Resnick, chief executive of KSL Capital Partners.

"The White Lotus" is currently airing on HBO and streaming on Max Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show has already been renewed for Season 4, though no word yet on where it will be filmed.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I Left My Job to Start My Own Dream Golf Business. Here's How It's Going.

My goal was to become an entrepreneur by age 40, so despite having a great gig and being a new dad, I gave up the rat race to lead my own race.

By Nick Dimengo
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

PepsiCo Agrees to Buy Poppi Prebiotic Soda For Over $1.6 Billion: 'Growing Interest in Health and Wellness'

Poppi soda can be found in 120 major retailers across the U.S., including Target, Costco, and Whole Foods.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Most People With Side Hustles Are Confused About Taxes — and Some Make a Very Expensive Mistake. Are You One of Them?

Figure out exactly what you're responsible for to avoid an expensive headache down the line.

By Amanda Breen
Making a Change

Learn 14 Languages for Life with Babbel

Thanks to this StackSocial exclusive, you pay $129.99 just once, no subscription.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

10 Ways Continuous Learning Can Take You From a Good Leader to a Great One

The difference between being a good entrepreneur and a great one lies in what you do with your downtime.

By Tonia Ryan