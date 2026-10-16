How Human-Centered Professions Can Thrive in the Age of AI

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Travel advisors remain valuable by offering personalized guidance, trusted expertise and support when plans go wrong.

Entrepreneurs can use AI to streamline routine tasks while focusing on the human connections that set their businesses apart.u003cbru003eu003cbru003eu003cbru003e

Throughout my career, people have repeatedly predicted that new technologies would replace travel advisors. Yet each time, the profession has adapted and grown stronger.

Years ago, many believed the internet would eliminate travel advisors entirely. Instead, the industry evolved. Advisors adopted new tools, expanded their expertise and demonstrated the continued value of personal service in a digital world.

Today, similar concerns are emerging about artificial intelligence. AI will undoubtedly transform many industries and automate certain tasks. But history shows that professions built on human relationships, trust and expertise often become even more valuable as technology advances.

The key is not to resist innovation but to use it wisely. Technology should support human expertise, not replace it. The travel advisor profession offers a strong example of how entrepreneurs in human-centered fields can build successful businesses by combining personal service, professional knowledge and the smart use of technology.

Consumers still value personal service

Travel is deeply personal. Every traveler has unique preferences, priorities and budgets. Some want adventure, others relaxation. Some prefer well-known destinations, while others seek experiences off the beaten path.

Algorithms can generate options, but they cannot replace a conversation with someone who understands a traveler’s needs and can tailor recommendations accordingly.

That human connection has become even more important as travel choices multiply. Many consumers are looking for curated, stress-free experiences and guidance they can trust.

Travel advisors provide exactly that. They help clients navigate complicated decisions, plan meaningful trips and adjust plans when unexpected challenges arise. When problems occur — whether it’s a flight cancellation, weather disruption or last-minute change — travelers know they have someone to call who understands their situation and can advocate on their behalf.

Planning travel has become more complicated

The internet has made travel information widely accessible, but it has also created a paradox: too many choices.

A traveler researching a single vacation might encounter thousands of hotel listings, dozens of airline options and endless online reviews, many of which conflict with each other. Sorting through all that information can quickly become overwhelming.

Travel advisors simplify the process. Many have planned hundreds of trips and draw on years of firsthand experience and client feedback. They know which destinations are worth visiting, which properties consistently deliver strong experiences and how to match travelers with the right options.

Their value is especially clear when trips become more complex, such as multigenerational family vacations, destination weddings or international itineraries involving multiple stops.

In those situations, expertise and coordination matter.

Advisors often deliver greater value

Experienced travel advisors also develop strong relationships across the travel industry. By working regularly with hotels, cruise lines, airlines and tour operators, they gain insights that go beyond what travelers might find online.

Those relationships can translate into additional value for clients, whether through added perks, insider recommendations or access to unique experiences.

Just as importantly, advisors understand how to align the right travel provider with the right traveler. A luxury resort that delights one client might not be the best fit for another. Advisors help make those distinctions, ensuring travelers get the experience they truly want.

Technology strengthens the profession

Technology remains essential to modern travel advising. Advisors rely on digital tools to research destinations, track industry trends and manage the operational side of their businesses.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to play a role as well. AI tools can help automate administrative tasks such as booking management and commission tracking, integrate multiple systems and make it easier for advisors to access information quickly.

Organizations such as Nexion Travel Group are investing in research and development to explore how AI can support advisors and improve industry efficiency.

These technologies free advisors from time-consuming tasks, allowing them to focus on what matters most: understanding their clients and designing exceptional travel experiences.

A profession with entrepreneurial appeal

The travel industry offers a compelling example of how human-centered professions can thrive alongside advanced technology.

Many professionals today are seeking careers that offer flexibility, independence and the opportunity to build something of their own. For entrepreneurs who enjoy travel, relationship-building and problem solving, becoming a travel advisor can provide a path to building a meaningful business.

Industry trends suggest growing momentum. A survey by LinkedIn included travel advisors in its list of the fastest-growing jobs for 2025.

Just as the profession adapted during the rise of the internet, today’s advisors are learning how to harness technologies like AI to enhance what they do best: creating memorable travel experiences that connect people, cultures and destinations around the world.

The lesson extends beyond travel. In an AI-powered economy, the most successful entrepreneurs will be those who combine technological tools with uniquely human strengths — empathy, creativity, expertise and trust.