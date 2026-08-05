Why Cutting Marketing After a Big Investment Is the Costliest Mistake You Can Make

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Key Takeaways Marketing and PR aren’t decorations added after growth — they’re the systems that made the expansion possible, and cutting them is the fastest way to strand the investment.

When you go quiet, competitors get louder: it’s not the best who wins, it’s the best known.

It’s a story that repeats itself over and over. A company makes a large-scale investment — a new building, a new location, an expansion into a new market, a big hiring push or a major capital upgrade — and then panics when cash becomes tight. Budgets were blown. Expenses were higher than anticipated. Too many change orders ended up costing too much. The panic sets in, and what’s the first cut?

Marketing and public relations. That is a mistake.

Marketing and PR are not decorations added after growth happens. They are the visibility, trust and demand-generation systems that help make growth possible in the first place. Cutting them after a major investment is like buying a bigger boat and then refusing to pay for fuel.

The expansion trap

The expansion or shiny new object costs a lot — a new building, market expansion or additional hiring — and expenses along the way make it cost even more. The spending was made with the belief that growth is coming soon, and that once the doors are open, the right people are hired and the dust settles, it will pay for itself immediately. But once spending concludes, pressure builds and turns to panic.

Too often, marketing and public relations are viewed as flexible or optional. That kind of thinking creates a bigger problem. Those efforts may be the exact reason the brand had the confidence, pipeline and visibility to consider expanding in the first place.

One of the most short-sighted and costliest mistakes a growing company can make is spending — or overspending — on expansion and cutting spending on marketing, PR and business development, the very efforts responsible for creating demand.

Too often, the question is mistakenly asked, “Where can we cut marketing?” The question leadership should ask is, “How do we make sure the market knows why this investment matters?”

Big investments do not automatically create demand

Spending money is not the same as creating growth. A new building, a major capital expense, a new market presence and any number of capacity expansions do not create demand on their own. Customers do not naturally follow. Markets do not reward internal confidence. Markets reward trust, relevance, need and emotional drivers.

An expansion may make for a good headline for a week, but it will get lost in the news cycle over time. The goal is not to announce the expansion. The goal is to connect the expansion to customer value. Put another way: no one cares more than a day that you expanded, unless it can be clearly and repeatedly shown that the expansion matters to them.

Marketing and PR built the pipeline — don’t cut them when you need them most

A brand may not feel the impact of cutting visibility today, but your sales team will feel it tomorrow. Yet it happens again and again. Companies cut the same functions that helped create their momentum. Marketing and PR are often treated as costs when they should be viewed as growth infrastructure.

Built on the right strategy, these functions create awareness, strengthen credibility, support the sales cycle and keep the pipeline moving. PR builds trust before the first sales conversation. Marketing keeps attention top of mind and moves audiences from awareness to consideration to purchase.

The impact of cuts is not immediate. The data takes time to show. But when marketing and PR efforts are cut, the pipeline starts to slow — leads drop off, referrals thin out, competitors gain ground. It may only be a few months of cutting, but the long-term damage to revenue can take much longer to notice, let alone repair.

Expansion increases the need for visibility

The bigger the investment, the more important the communication strategy becomes. Why make the investment, expansion or new launch now? Why this market? What does it mean for current customers? How does it make the brand stronger? And most importantly, why should anyone care?

PR helps shape the narrative before others define it for you. Marketing translates the investment into value for prospects, customers, employees and partners. Business development efforts build future demand for opportunities months and even years away. All three are required for any major expansion to sustain its momentum. Without them, sales conversions become increasingly difficult.

The biggest mistake: going quiet after the expansion, assuming the expansion will tell the story on its own — and keep telling it consistently — even after the cuts.

Cutting visibility gives competitors the advantage

When you go quiet, competitors get louder. Any solid competitive positioning strategy involves watching closely for when a competitor loses momentum. Cuts to PR and marketing are visible — especially cuts to PR — and they open lanes for competitors to start owning the conversation.

Ultimately, it is not the best who wins. It is the best known who wins. A brand may have a better customer experience, better and more knowledgeable employees and a better service offering, but the competitor that is better known will be more visible and more likely to win every time.

Silence creates doubt. Consistent communication reinforces confidence. If core audiences, referral partners, community partners and the broader market stop hearing from you, they may assume the company has slowed down. When you stop telling your story, you do not just create silence — you create a vacuum. And that vacuum leaves room for someone else’s story to win.

The real problem is not just the cuts — it is misaligned spending

There will always be a need to refine what and where spending happens across every category. Some marketing and PR expenses may need to be adjusted, but the answer is strategy, not disappearance. Do not cut mindlessly. Strategic discipline matters more than emotional budget cutting.

The solution is not to spend recklessly or cut recklessly. The solution is to stop confusing strategic visibility with discretionary spending.

Protect the investment with a communication strategy

Every major business investment should come with a visibility plan. Large investments should be supported by a clear communications roadmap. A growth investment without a communication strategy is a bet without a plan.

That plan should follow a few steps: define the story before the launch, opening, expansion or investment; build anticipation and credibility during it; and sustain momentum after, converting attention into business.

All of it needs to include customer communications and experience, market visibility, community positioning, media relations and — most importantly — a “why” that converts attention into action. Every piece has to make the investment meaningful to the right audiences with the right messaging, powered by the right strategy.

Don’t starve the strategy that feeds growth

Growth requires investment, but investment alone does not guarantee growth. Don’t spend thousands or millions preparing for growth only to go silent when it is time to earn it.

The investment gets you ready. Visibility helps make it pay off.