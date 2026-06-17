Millennials Are the Best-Positioned Generation to Thrive in the AI Era. Here’s the Proof.

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Key Takeaways Millennials are uniquely positioned to thrive in the AI era. The training we got, by accident and on purpose, is the exact skill set the AI era now desperately needs.

Navigating major social, economic and tech transitions without a roadmap built critical thinking, self-awareness, self-regulation and the ability to detect when an output is technically correct but still “off.”

The ability to think critically and remain human is our superpower. AI thinks. We sense. The AI era needs both together.

To use your training, you must become the AI architect inside the business you’re already in and build the thing you’ve been postponing — now that AI has removed the barriers of capital and headcount.

Two weeks ago, I built the marketing team I’ve been missing since my days at IBM.

I am a millennial in my late thirties. If you are too, you know the story: We’re perpetually behind as a generation.

Except not this time. The training we got as millennials, by accident and on purpose, is the exact skill set the AI era now desperately needs.

What millennials are actually trained to do

The story about my generation runs on two tracks.

The first is the labels. We were the entitled generation for a decade. Then burned out. Then behind. Now Newsweek calls us career-confused, and the business press has us hiding years of experience to compete against Gen Z and AI.

The second is the facts. We got 9/11 in high school. The financial crisis in our early careers. A housing market that became prohibitive before we could enter it. The Apartment List 2025 Millennial Homeownership Report puts our homeownership rate at 47%, well behind where previous generations stood at the same age. Federal Reserve data shows millennials hold around 10% of national household wealth. Boomers, at a similar population size, hold over 51%.

We processed September 11 without smartphones. We sat with the footage. We talked through it with the people physically next to us. No algorithm told us what to feel.

We adopted dial-up, then broadband, then mobile, then social. As adults. Without a roadmap.

We were also the first generation to do therapy at scale. We learned more about our emotions, our nervous systems and our patterns than any generation before us — all while figuring out how to pay our bills.



What the inner work built was specific: self-awareness, self-regulation and the ability to feel when something is forced before you can name it. An output can look technically correct and still feel off — voiceless, strategically misaligned, subtly invented. Our ability to catch these things before they ship is somatic intelligence.

We were told: If you want exponential growth, go into tech. A generation of us did. We became strategists, engineers and operators. We were paid best for our ability to think.

And look at who’s running the AI companies right now: Dario Amodei (born 1983) and Daniela Amodei (born 1987) co-founded Anthropic. Sam Altman (born 1985) runs OpenAI. Mira Murati (born 1988) started Thinking Machines. The cohort running AI is millennial.

The broader data backs it up. Slack research published by Salesforce found that one in three workers between 28 and 43 uses generative AI daily. Millennials lead every other generation in using AI for strategic work and complex responsibilities.

We are exactly on time. And yet so many of us carry the feeling that we are behind.

The ability to think critically and remain human is our superpower

Every data point on the list above is training. The muscles it built are specific.

We learned to sit with difficulty before reaching for a solution. We learned to hold feelings and facts in the same hand. We learned to be the strategist in every room.

The last two are the edge: critical thinking and the ability to remain human.

An AI model gives you an intelligent answer. The human reading it decides whether that answer survives contact with reality.

AI thinks. We sense. The AI era needs both together.

A generation that learned to think for itself, do its inner work and walk toward every new technology wave is the generation most likely to find its edge with AI — to optimize it for our own needs, close the gap when we feel behind and disrupt where it actually matters.

2 paths forward

We have the training. Here are two ways to use it.

One: Become the AI architect inside the business you are already in. You have the critical thinking and judgment to help that business thrive. You are the human in the loop.

Two: Build the thing AI now makes solo-viable. For most small businesses, the barriers were capital and headcount. AI removes both. Build the thing you’ve been postponing.

So what’s still stopping you?

At PurposeBuilt, we use a framework called the Momentum Equation. Every business owner we coach runs through it:

Momentum = Mass × Velocity − Resistance

Three variables that help quickly identify how to grow and sustain your momentum.

Mass is what you need to learn. New skills, new connections and new tools. If your mass is low, build it.

Velocity is where your inspiration is pointing. Strategic energy, aligned action and focused direction. If your velocity is scattered, focus it.

Resistance is the drag that slows you down — mental, emotional, somatic and relational. The story you tell yourself about being behind is one form of it. If your resistance is high, that’s the variable. Start there.

For most business owners I coach, all three variables are in play. Skills and knowledge gaps deepen as AI evolves. Velocity drops from burnout or lost inspiration. Resistance rises on the inner narrative of being behind.

Run the equation. You’ll see exactly where to start. I started by increasing my Mass.

Here is the proof

Once you lean in, you will catch what a less-trained operator would have shipped — that is your training in practice. Of course, you will make mistakes. Our generation has navigated harder transitions than this.

The proof — since the title promised it:

Two Sundays ago: I spent six hours and shipped one working newsletter writing agent. It reads my voice note brief, references all of my past writings, pulls themes and produces a draft in my voice — ready for review in my Mailchimp account, in my design template and in my brand voice.

I spent six hours and shipped one working newsletter writing agent. It reads my voice note brief, references all of my past writings, pulls themes and produces a draft in my voice — ready for review in my Mailchimp account, in my design template and in my brand voice. One week later: Three agents. Newsletter writer, podcast researcher, social media writer.

Three agents. Newsletter writer, podcast researcher, social media writer. Two weeks later: a functioning marketing team built around nine employees. All drafts land in their proper channel — Mailchimp, Gmail Drafts, Blotato (social media design and publishing). Working for me. Trained on my voice. Ready for my review.

3 failures. $750. The training in practice.

The build was not clean.

First, I built agents on my desktop, which could implode at any moment. Build on infrastructure that scales. I learned this the hard way.

Second, my AI employee kept recommending tools that added bloat and cost — so I built a tool selection skill that checked security updates, updated build costs and weighed the pros and cons of my existing architecture.

Third, my workflows and cron jobs didn’t run as designed. I brought in a contract developer to fix them rather than spinning my wheels — all-in between tooling and human support, $750. Well worth it.

Each failure taught me something specific about how AI defaults. The lessons accumulate. The system gets better. I ask for help when I need it.

My AI employees are better than I am at speed and consistency. I am better than them at strategy and judgment. My job is knowing which task belongs to a human and which belongs to them.

Some context: I led a $10M machine learning team building early-stage LLMs — we shipped chatbots to IBM.com in 2018. Now, as a small business owner without that budget, I can sense that momentum building again. For $750.

So can you.

You are not behind. What would you build today if you knew that?