Most Founders Leave 6 Figures on the Table When They Sell. Here’s Why.

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Key Takeaways The gap between a $300,000 exit and a $900,000 exit isn’t how good your business is — it’s whether you’ve built the asset buyers actually pay for.

Stop optimizing for taxes and start optimizing for clean books: the pennies you save in April cost you millions at exit.

Many entrepreneurs see building a company and eventually selling it as the ultimate achievement. My first exit happened by accident, and I didn’t even know I’d had one.

I was 19, mowing lawns because I’d bought a mower, and walking to jobs cost me nothing. The day I landed a real job with health insurance, I planned to just stop. Tell the customers thanks, move on. Then a guy knocked on my door and offered to buy my client list. I had no idea you could sell something like that. I took the money, walked away and spent the next 20 years realizing how many founders never figure out what I stumbled into at 19. A small business is an asset, and assets have value beyond what their owners think.

I’ve now sold four companies myself and mentored somewhere between eight and twelve other founders through their own exits. Acqui-hires, fire sales, the occasional clean win. Most of these don’t make the news. When you read “acquired for an undisclosed sum,” half the time it means somebody just dodged bankruptcy.

This article is not for you if you’re trying to engineer a $50 million exit. Above roughly $8 million, you’ll be working with bankers and brokers who handle most of what I’m about to teach you. This is for the founder who’d be ecstatic with a $900,000 outcome and can’t get a broker to return a call because the commission isn’t worth their time. That’s most small business owners. According to BizBuySell’s 2024 Insight Report, the median small business sale was around $350,000, with the average SDE multiple sitting at just 2.57 times across all industries. This is the range where the most money gets left on the table, because nobody’s in the room telling you what your business is actually worth.

One caveat, and I want to be clear about it. I do not advise starting a company for the exit. Start it because you’re solving a real problem for real people. But the smartest founders I know do both. They solve the problem and structure the business so that when Google comes calling, they’re ready.

If you’re an entrepreneur with aspirations to exit someday, here’s what you need to know before you sit down across from a corp dev team.

Your client list is an asset, even in a service business

This is the lesson the lawnmower guy taught me. A clean client list — names, what they’ve paid you, how long they’ve been with you over the last three, six, or twelve months — forms the basis of almost every small business valuation. You can place a defensible number on those customers based on their average annual spend.

20 customers paying you $20,000 a year? That’s a $400,000 base valuation before anyone even looks at your operation. Most service business owners have never thought about their book of business this way. They think they’re selling their time. They aren’t. They’re sitting on an asset.

Contracts aren’t bureaucracy. They’re proof.

The value of a contract isn’t that the customer is bound by it. The value is that they were willing to sign it in the first place.

I’ve watched two nearly identical businesses get wildly different offers because one had signed agreements and the other had handshake relationships and a long track record. The handshake guy was actually more profitable. He still got less money, because the buyer can’t underwrite a handshake. A signature is evidence that the relationship is real, the revenue is contracted, and it doesn’t walk out the door when you do. Put it in writing, even retroactively. Especially retroactively.

The EBITDA tax-avoidance trap

This one breaks my heart because I’ve watched it kill deals.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is the number buyers multiply to land on your valuation. And what do small business owners do every December? They buy inventory they don’t need. They prepay expenses. They run personal stuff through the business. All of it perfectly legal, all of it designed to lower EBITDA so they pay less in taxes.

It may feel smart in April, but it’s catastrophic at exit.

Buyers want numbers. If you’re planning to sell in the next three years, start showing your real profit and pay the real taxes on it. Your financial statements need to reflect what actually happened in the business. You cannot sell your company for seven times the money you spent three years pretending didn’t exist.

I tell every founder I mentor that the day you decide you might exit someday is the day you stop optimizing for tax minimization and start optimizing for clean books. The tax savings are pennies. The valuation hit is millions.

The email list multiplier

A real customer email list is worth its weight in gold. When I sold Black Helmet to a public buyer in 2016, the deal included a list of nearly 200,000 actual customers. These were not scraped names, not free lead magnets, but actual paying customers. That list alone was enough to push the deal across the threshold the buyer needed to justify it internally. They put a price per name based on what it cost them to acquire one through advertising — somewhere around $2.50 a head.

Do the math on that. If you’ve got a list with real engagement and real purchase history, that’s a line item on your valuation. Most founders don’t even know what their open rates are, let alone what a buyer would pay for the list. Find out.

The customer concentration killer

Here’s a question every corp dev team will ask within the first thirty minutes: what percentage of your revenue comes from your largest customer?

According to FOCUS Investment Banking, when a single customer represents too much of a business, the transaction valuation can be reduced by 20-35%. Most buyers start flagging concentration risk above 15-20%, and above 30% you’re looking at serious multiple compression — if the deal happens at all. It doesn’t matter how good the relationship is or how long they’ve been with you. From the buyer’s perspective, you’re not selling them a business. You’re selling them one customer, and one phone call from being out of business.

If you’re a year or two away from selling, this is the most fixable problem on the list. Diversify. Push hard on sales. Get your biggest customer below 15% of revenue before you ever walk into a conversation. The work you do this year directly translates to multiple expansion next year.

Take the ‘what happens if you get hit by a bus’ test

This is closely related, and equally lethal. If the business cannot run without you in it, you don’t have a business. You have a job that pays well.

Buyers will sniff this out instantly. Who handles sales? You. Who manages the key vendor relationship? You. Who knows where the bodies are buried in operations? You. Every “you” answer cuts the multiple.

The fix is unsexy and slow. Hire, document, delegate. Write down the SOPs. Put a sales manager in place. Train someone to handle the relationships you’re holding personally. A business that runs without the founder sells for meaningfully more than the same business that doesn’t, even if the financials are identical.

Technology acquisitions: flip the math

Here’s the leverage most founders miss when they’re being acquired by a much larger company.

Say you’ve built a product doing $1 million a year at 30% gross margins. EBITDA of $300,000. Buyer offers you seven times EBITDA, so $2.1 million. That feels like a real number. You’re tempted to take it.

But now look at it from their side. They have 50,000 customers. Your product, dropped into their distribution, can plausibly add $10 million to their top line in year one. You’re not selling them what you built. You’re selling them what they can do with what you built.

That reframe changes everything about the negotiation. The question isn’t what your business is worth standing alone. The question is what it’s worth inside their machine. If you walk in with the standalone number, you’ll get the standalone price. If you walk in with the integrated number — with the math, the customer overlap analysis, the realistic year-one synergy — you’re playing a different game.

Build toward recurring revenue (this is the headline lever)

If you take one thing from this article, take this: according to BizBuySell, the average small business sells for 2.57 times seller’s discretionary earnings. Now look at the SaaS side. SaaS Capital, which has tracked private B2B SaaS valuations since 2007, reports the current band sits at 5.5x to 8x annual recurring revenue, with the public SaaS Index median at 7.0x. Same revenue dollars, double or triple the exit valuation.

The difference is predictability. Buyers will pay a massive premium for revenue that shows up every month without you having to re-sell it.

You don’t have to be a software company to get some version of this. You can take a service business and platform-ize it. Build a login, a dashboard, a recurring payment system, a deliverable that lands every month for $500 or $5,000 instead of being a one-off engagement. You’re now selling subscriptions instead of services. The multiple expands overnight.

It’s not personal. It’s not your baby.

When a lowball bidder opens with an insulting number, founders take it personally. They get angry. They get defensive. They get rattled, and they walk away from the conversation entirely, not realizing what felt like an insult was just the opening offer.

You may be tempted to turn over the table and walk away, but don’t. That’s literally the job. The buyer’s role is to acquire you for as little as possible. Your role is to know what you’re worth and refuse to flinch. It’s not personal, and it’s not your baby. People don’t sell their babies. They sell businesses. You say $8, they say $1; the truth is somewhere around $4 to $5, and the game has officially started. If you don’t have the data — the customer list, the contracts, the clean books, the integration math, the answers to the customer concentration and key-person questions — you’re going to lose that game. They’re experienced. You aren’t.

So before you sit down at the table, sit down with forty other tables first. Send 40 cold emails to corporate development teams on LinkedIn. Four will reply. Two will agree to meet. Take those meetings even if you’re not selling. Especially if you’re not selling. The questions they ask you will teach you what actually matters in a valuation. Then build your business so that when the real conversation comes, you’ve got the answers ready.

That’s the whole game. Build the asset. Know what it’s worth, and don’t blink.